Black Satellites defeat Ada United

The national U-20 male football team, Black Satellites on Wednesday defeated Ada United 6-0 in a trail match at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The game was part of preparations towards the 2022 WAFU Cup of Nations and the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations.

King Faisal forward Zubairu Ibrahim scored a hat-trick while Razak Abdul (Heart of Lions), Kwadwo Poku (Kenpong Academy) and Clinton Duodu (Bechem United) netted the other three goals.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito is building a formidable team to defend the two titles.