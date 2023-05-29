Black Princesses in WAFU B U-20 tourney semis… after 3-1 thrashing of La Cote d’Ivoire

Ghana’s Black Princesses, the national U-20 female football, team beat Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 in the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations in Kumasi to record their second group win to progress to the semi-final stage of the competition.

The Black Princesses had a rough start to the game as the Ivorians dictated the pace of the game and pushed for the opener.

But the team improved after the difficult opening 10 minutes and registered the first goal as MaafiaNyame headed home from a well delivered corner kick by Wasima Mohammed in the 14th minute.

The goal changed the momentum of the game as the Princesses took over dominance and threatened several times to double their lead.

However, it was the Ivorians that had the chance to restore parity, but their effort was saved by Ghana goalkeeper,AfiAmenyaku.

The Black Princesses managed to double the lead in the 21st minute as MaafiaNyame whipped in a cross from the left side for Stella Nyameke to score.

Right after recess, Helen Alormenu had a chance to extend Ghana’s lead but her effort was saved.

DeperouDigbeu reduced the deficit for Cote d’Ivoire in the 54th minute with an impressive finish to a beautiful move.

That gave the Ivorians some momentum and attempted to snatch an equalizer, but they were stunned by the Ghanaians.

A neat one-two between Mary Amponsah and MaafiaNyame led to a grounder by the latter to beat the Ivorian goalkeeper for the third goal.

The victory moved the Black Princesses to the top of Group A with six points.

Ghana will play the second placed team in Group B in the semifinals of the competition.