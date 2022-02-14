Black Maidens wallop Young Atlas Lionesses

The Black Maidens recorded a 3-0 win over the Young Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in a friendly match played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Stella Nyamekye got the opener for the Black Maidens in the 17th minute when she met a cross from ZuleihaFuseini close to edge of the box.

Georgina AyishaAoyem increased the tally to two at the stroke of half time with a solo effort.

Mariam MatitiIddi took the game beyond the Young Atlas Lionesses slotting home the third on the 49th minute mark.

The Black Maidens were the dominant side throughout the game though the Moroccans could have capitalized on a few scoring opportunities to get back into the game.