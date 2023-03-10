Black Bombers will maintain Tokyo Olympics standard – Coach Ofori Asare

The Head Coach of the Black Bombers, Ghana’s box­ing team, Ofori Asare, is con­fident the team can replicate the success chalked at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

He said this as the team commence preparation ahead of the upcoming major international competitions and qualifiers.

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) last week organised a pre-independence bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena to re-constitute a new Black Bombers team for Ghana.

There was a special challenge bout be­tween the remnant of the Black Bombers and the National Youth team (Black Hitters) as well as exhibition bouts involving kids and juvenile boxers as side attractions.

Coach Ofori Asare, told Accra based CitiSports, “You know Ghana, we are boundless when it comes to talents, however, the only thing that can bring out the talents is to organise competitions.”

“I have discovered a lot of talents from this competition organised by the Ghana Boxing Federation.”

“It is a good exercise and we hope we get to create more opportunities for these young boxers, so that some of the boxers would be able to showcase their talents and keep fighting to be competitive.”

The Black Bombers will engage in a number of competitions next year, starting with the 13th edition of the African Games, which has been postponed to 2024, the World Boxing Championship, the African Boxing Championship, and the 2024 Olym­pic Games in Paris.

Sharing his thoughts, Coach Ofori Asare said, “The African Games is just around the corner; the Olympic Games is also there. We need to work and be able to participate at the Olympic Games and also replicate our exploits at the last Olympic Games and possibly strive to improve upon it.”

“So it is a good initiative and I am glad to be part of it. As the Head Coach of the Black Bombers, I believe that all the talents would be groomed to become potential world champions.”