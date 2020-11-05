‘Black Bombers must shine in 2023 Africa Games’

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, Chief Executive of Box Office Promotions says Ghana must dominate in boxing at the 2023 African Games to regain her glory on the continent.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Ntiamoah- Boakye urged the government to give the boxers adequate preparations ahead of the event to ensure the realisation of the “host and win” mantra.



“We need to get the highest gold and lead the medal chart. Boxing is one of our strengths, and we are known in Africa and the world for our dominance.



“For Amir Khan’s team to pick Olympic gold the team spent almost four years in camping and touring the world and not less than £900,000 was spent on each boxer. So we need to wake up if we are really serious about hosting and winning.



“Most times the venues are completed and equipment to be used is made ready for at least one year, for host boxers to practice before the games are opened. This gives host nations some advantage over the rest,” he added.



Ghana would host 54 nations comprising 7,000 athletes and 3,000 officials to compete in over 20 sports disciplines. –GNA