Black Bombers miss IBA jackpot …as team exits 2023 boxing challenge

Ghana’s medal hopeful at the 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) Boxing Championship, Amadu Mohammed, crush out of the championship after suffering a unanimous decision loss to a Kazak on Wednesday.

He suffered a 5-0 unanimous decision defeat to MakhmudSabyrkhan from Kazakhstan to end his maiden international fairytale at the ongoing championship in Uzbekistan.

Amadu Mohammed was Ghana’s sole quarter finalist, with the five other boxers failing to progress to that stage.

The five other boxers that participated in the championship included the experienced Abdul Wahid Omar, Alfred Kotey, TheophilusAllotey, Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey.

A win for the 19-year old Ghanaian southpaw would have landed him in the lucrative ‘money zone’ of the competition where bronze medalist would have taken home a cash prize of $50,000, silver medalist taking home $100,000 and eventual gold medal winner pocketing $200,000.

That narrow miss notwithstanding, Amadu gave a good account of himself with wins against George Molwantwa of Botswana in the Round of 16 stage and RejekiManalu from Indonesia in the Round of 32 stage in the bantamweight division.

Lightweight campaigner, Abdul Wahid Omar, started his journey on a winning note when he accounted for Slovenia boxer, TadejCernoga, with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory, but succumbed to Sofiane Oumiha from France at the next stage.

Alfred Koteydefeated Mohammed Sillah of Sierra Leone in the welterweight division but bowed to Georgia opponentLashaGurulion a 5-0 unanimous decision.

TheophilusAllotey lost 4-1 to Patrick Chinyemba from Zambia in their bout in the flyweight division.

Abraham Mensah’s campaign at the featherweight division failed to go past the Round of 64 following a defeat in the hands ofSarawutSukthet from Thailand.

In the light welterweight division, Joseph Commey, suffereda Round of 64 exit after losing to Richard Kovacs from Hungary.

BY ANDREW NORTEY