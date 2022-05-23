Biography on late C.K. Gyamfi launched

A biography of former Black Stars player and coach, Charles Kumi Gyamfi was launched last Thursday in Accra.

Dubbed ‘The Black Star’, the event held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences was attended by several ex-footballers, including Anthony Baffoe, George Alhassan, HesseOdamtten, Sampson Lamptey and Abdul Razak.

The 435-page book, which was co-written by Sportswriter, Fiifi Anaman, captures the life story of the late C.K.

Gyamfi, passed away at the age of 86 on September 2, 2015 after a short illness.

At the launch, the first and second copies were bought by Kwabena Osei-Bonsu and Kwaku Ofori at GH¢20,000 each.

Veteran Sports Journalist MrKarl Tufuoh described him as the second greatest sports personality to emerge from Ghana and only behind boxing legend Azumah Nelson.

He was the first African to play in Germany after joining Fortuna Dusseldorf in 1960 and was among the few who played for both Hearts of Oak and arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

The late Gyamfi also led Ghana to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and remains one of the just two managers to have won the AFCON three times, in 1963, 1965 and 1982.

According to his son, Edwin Gyamfi the net proceeds from the legendary sportsman’s book auction will go into the C.K Gyamfi Foundation to support grassroots football in the country.

