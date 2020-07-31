Hot!Lifestyle

Beyoncé releases video for ‘Already’ with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer

July 31, 2020
American superstar, Beyoncé has released the much awaited music video for her song ‘Already’ which features Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.

The single, which forms part of The Lion King: The Gift album, is featured in Beyoncé’s Black is King visual album.

The Lion King: The Gift was the soundtrack for 2019’s The Lion King remake and featured appearances from Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Wizkid, Jessie Reyez, Mr Eazi, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Burna Boy, and others. The Lion King, which was directed by Jon Favreau, starred Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, James Earl Jones, and others. Beyoncé voiced the character of Nala in the film.

