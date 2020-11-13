Sports

Betway supports 3 GPL clubs

November 13, 2020
Online sports betting company, Betway has donated sports items to three Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs as part of its support for the clubs ahead of the start of the league.

The clubs are Aduana Stars, Ashantigold and Liberty Professionals.

Each club received soccer balls, agility ladders, training bibs and other sports equipment to assist in their preparation for the new season.

Betway Country Manager – Operations, Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr, said the gesture would go a long way to support the clubs to do well in the new season.

Betway, he said, was committed to sports development in the country hence the support to the Amputee League teams, the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, the Golden Ahafo Deaf Football Club, as well as initiatives including the Betway Talent Search and Betway 12th Man.

Representatives of the clubs thanked Betway for their continuous support and were hopeful that the equipment will go a long way to support the teams.

The Ghana Premier League season starts tomorrow with Dormaa-based Aduana Stars playing Accra Hearts of Oak as the top-liner for the weekend.

Caption: Officials of the club in a pose with a Betway representative, Joseph Mills (second left)

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE

