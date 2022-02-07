Bechem United beat AshGold to extend run



Bechem United scored in either half to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches as they beat AshantiGold SC 2-0 in their Premier League Match Day 16 clash last Friday.

The Hunters came into the match buoyed by a 1-0 win against two-time Champions Aduana FC adding to an amazing run under Coach Kasim Mingle.

Star man Augustine Okrah opened the scoring in the 12th minute after he was gifted a ball by AshantiGold goalkeeper Kofi Mensah on the edge of the box. Goalkeeper Kofi Mensah committed an unpardonable blunder by playing the ball into the path of Okrah who made no mistake by slotting home the opener inside 12 minutes of play.

Bechem United came back from the break more determined and hungrier for goals as they controlled the midfield and kept their composure to avoid a shocker.

AshantiGold won a free kick in a vital position few metres from the Bechem United goal area but Elijah Addai’s stunning strike was pummelled by Abdulai Idrissu in post for Bechem United.

The home side then upped their game and fetched the second goal on the hour mark through Emmanuel Annor. The attacker turned the Miners defence inside out before smashing the ball past Kofi Mensah.

The Miners pushed men forward in search of a consolation but Bechem United held on to win their 8th match of the season – holding on to the second spot with 29 points – four points behind leaders Asante Kotoko who play Elmina Sharks on Monday. -Ghanafa.org