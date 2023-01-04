 Be thankful to God …Bishop Quartey urges NTC mgt, staff

In addition to corporate strategies earmarked for the growth of the New Times Corporation (NTC) this year, management and staff have been implored to develop an attitude of gratitude.

According to the Regional Overseer of Perez Chapel, Bishop Mike Quartey, gratitude to God would unlock divine blessing while appreciating each other’s capabili­ties would boost collective efforts to achieve the Corporation’s goals.

• Mr Martin Adu-Owusu (third from right) MD NTC

with the clergy leading the thanksgiving service.

Photos: Ebo Gorman

He said this yesterday when he delivered a sermon at Thanksgiving Service held at the Corporation – the publisher of the Ghanaian Times and the Spectator – to usher in the New Year and seek the face of God.

Gospel Artiste, Perez Musik, treated staff and management to soul-uplifting gospel tunes which set the atmosphere for praises to God for his protection and prayers for his guidance in the ensuing months.

In the sermon titled “Be thank­ful”, Bishop Quartey said being appreciative of God’s goodness at all times would set the Corporation on the path of progress with a reflection in the lives of employees.

Bishop Quartey also stated that the act of expressing thankfulness to God and colleague workers would improve good relationships with others, thereby promoting productivity within the Corpora­tion.

He said having the attitude of thanksgiving is a sign of gratitude, a major key for happiness in life, and protection from anxiety thus the need to be thankful at all times as stated in 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18.

“Thanksgiving is a vehicle that carries us to the next level in our lives. Until we become grateful, we do not move forward. If you main­tain a grateful heart, you will jump over any barrier. Thanksgiving unlocks your faith for elevation”, he said

Bishop Quartey advised the management and staff of NTC not to wait for their expectations to be met before showing appreciation to God but to be thankful with faith.

“Some thank God when things are going their way but fail to do so when they are faced with adver­sities. Such people are known as fair-weather (people),” he said.

Bishop Quartey further advised the staff not to compete with others since they were all created uniquely different, there­fore they should learn to appreci­ate and value others despite their differences.

He also said that anyone who maintained a grateful heart would be able to leap over any barrier or circumstance they come across.

The Managing Director (MD) of NTC, Mr Martin Adu-Owusu, who interspersed his opening address with songs of praise, expressed gratitude to God for a successful 2022.

He commended the staff for their resilience in the face of dif­ficulties encountered in 2022 and urged them to put their best foot forward to help the Corporation to advance in the media industry.

“Let us be thankful to God first and then to our colleagues and we live like this in this house, we shall progress,” he entreated.

Present at the service were David Agbenu, the Editor of the Ghanaian Times; Emmanuel Amponsah, the Editor of the Spectator, management members, departmental heads and Union Executives.

BY CECILIA LAGBA & YUNUSAH ESSANDOH