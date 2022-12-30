Be security conscious during watch night service – Rev Dr Boafo

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo has urged churches to be security conscious especially during watch night services this festive season.

“We should always be mindful of our security. Churches, mosques, groups that are meeting in any part of the world must make sure that there are people to protect them and because we are our own security, we must be security conscious,” he added.

Most Reverend Boafo, said this in his annual Christmas and New Year message to Ghanaians during a press conference in Accra on Thursday.

The annual event is to ensure tranquility and reconciliation among Ghanaians and the country at large.

Rev Dr Boafo said due to the insecurity in the sub regions, it was prudent to be security alert at all times and entreated the security apparatus especially the Police to intensify patrols to protect the citizens from miscreants.

He again charged Ghanaians to be circumspect in their activities while ensuring strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to him, the COVID-19 still existed and so “as we go through the celebration and joyfully welcome the New year, let us take the protocols in good faith and enter the year in good health, so that we can be more productive in our offices and homes.”

The Presiding Bishop who is also the immediate past chairman of Christian Council of Ghana, said Christmas was a time of giving and showing love to the vulnerable in society.

“It is a time of love, and a time for God to reconcile with us as Ghanaians.

He acknowledged the fact that, the country was in financial difficulties adding that notwithstanding, the birth of Jesus Christ should bring salvation and great tidings to His people.”

Most Rev Dr Boafo said though some people may be in doubt, fear and anxiety for the coming year, but the Lord would bring peace and hope to His people and the nation.

“May we come to terms with this message and as Ghanaians and as a people to understand that, God will visit us this year and will grant us peaceful year,” he prayed.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR