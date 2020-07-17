‘Be circumspect about utterances to avoid chaos’

Divine Bosson, the Volta Regional Manager of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has asked political operatives to be circumspect about their utterances, which had the tendency to plunge the peaceful nation into chaos.

“The situation was rather calm and peaceful as community members, Electoral Commission officials, registrants and detachment of soldiers conducted business with cordiality and without fear or favour,” Mr Bosson stressed.



He made the assertion when he led a team of NADMO officials to tour the eastern border districts of the Volta Region which included Holuta, Aflakpui, Kpedze, Shia, Nyive and Hodzo in the Ho West and Central Constituencies and continued to Akatsi North and South, Agotime-Ziope, Ketu North and South and Aflao to have first-hand assessment of disaster readiness of those areas.

Mr Bosson appealed to “political players to tone down on raising the tensions as the country is the only constituency for the sovereign space available and cannot gamble with peace, unity and stability.



“NADMO is part of the Regional COVID-19 Response Committee and duty-bound to assess the readiness of the organisation to standby to douse any lingering issues on volatility since the coronavirus (COVID-19) is disaster-related and that made NADMO a key partner,” he cautioned.



Mr Bosson, who interacted with the registrants and Electoral Commission officials, urged them to continue to adhere to the designated protocols and praised the officials for keeping their promise to provide the necessary logistics at the registration centres, which included Veronica buckets, sanitisers, tissue papers as well as adhering to social distancing protocols.



He admonished people to carry the threat of COVID-19 personal, and respond by the principles that would make them safe, stating “our destiny lies in our own hands”. -GNA





