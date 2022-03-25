Be cautious, disciplined against Nigeria …Nii Odartey Lamptey tells Black Stars

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has charged players of the Black Stars to be disciplined ahead of their final World Cup playoff match against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today.

According to the former Anderlecht player, the players must show a high level of discipline to be able to beat the Nigerians by carrying the instructions of the technical team to the latter.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Wednesday, Nii Lamptey expressed belief in the current squad of the Black Stars selected to ensure Ghana’s World Cup dreams remain on course but in his view, their success would depend on what they make with what the coaches teach them.

“The Black Stars should be disciplined when they go to the pitch on Friday. They must be calm and play according to the coaches’ plan whether they have a good day or a bad one.”

“In the 1990s, we fought hard to raise the flag of Ghana at the U-17 level and we expect the current Black Stars squad to keep that legacy and build on the successes chalked by previous Black Stars generations.

“That cannot happen if the players are not disciplined. The Black Stars can beat Nigeria with ease if they do exactly what the coaches tell them to do.

“I believe players like Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew are also topnotch players compared to the Nigerian players, and can help Ghana go to World Cup in Qatar 2022. I believe they can make a huge difference.”

According to the former Ghana international, despite the confidence among members of team Ghana, it was important for the Black Stars to be cautious against the Super Eagles who were impressive at the group stages of the Cameroon AFCON.

In his view, it was unfortunate the pairings would not allow both Ghana and Nigeria to be at the showpiece because they deserve to be there and present a formidable front for the continent.

“I believe the presence of Ghana and Nigeria at the World Cup will strengthen the African challenge at the competition. They are one of the finest despite their latest struggles”

“The Nigerians are equally hungry for success at this level and will leave no stone unturned in their bead to secure qualification. I believe this is the reason why we must go all out and grind a good result in the first leg qualifier.”

BY EMMANUEL ASANTE