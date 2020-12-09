Battle for new Parliament …Surprises, disappointments, anxiety galore

Election 2020 has ended and results so far announced for the parliamentary contest have brought in surprises, disappointments and anxiety as Ghanaians wait for declaration of the outcome of the contest in all the 275 Constituencies.

A number of them retained their seats while some of the independent candidates surprisingly won their seats to make the difference in Parliament instead of on party lines.

The Parliamentary Candidate for Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, Ophelia Hayford won the polls to retain the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP). She

succeeded her late husband Ekow Hayford as the Parliamentary candidate for the area after some armed robbers shot and killed him while on campaign trail.



Mrs Hayford made history of winning a second term for Mfantseman constituency with 36,021 against her competitor James Essoun who had 32,438 votes.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region, James Agalga retained the seat for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) after defeating his contender James Abakisi. Likewise, incumbent NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central in the Upper East Region Isaac Adongo also defeated his major contender Rex Azar by 64.5 per cent against 34.9 per cent.



Results received from the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency, Hajia Alima Mahama has been crushed out of Parliament and this is the second time she has lost the seat to the NDC after a similar one in 2008 however, the NPP won the Chereponi, Yagaba-Kubore and Yunyoo seats all in the North East Region.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Sanja Nanja, has reclaimed the Atebubu-Amanten Constituency seat in the Bono Region from the NPP when he won by 17,588 representing 56.86 per cent with K. Amoakohene second with 13,169 representing 42.53 per cent of total votes cast.



Incumbent MP Nii Lante Vanderpuye won the Odododiodoo Constituency in the Greater Accra Region for the third term when he polled a total of 40,502 seats as his closest contender Nii LanteBannerman polled a total of 34,289. In the Korle Klottey Constituency also in the Greater Accra Region, NDC incumbent MP Dr Zanetor Rawlings polled 39,193 to retain her seat defeating her contender Prince Debrah who garnered 31,239 votes.

John Dumelo‘s dream to represent the NDC in Parliament crushed after losing to incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan of the NPP as certified results from the EC showed the NDC candidate polled 37,778 as against Madam Alhassan’s 39,851with Gifty Botchway of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and independent candidate Richard Amegatse managed 160 and 108 votes respectively. Total valid votes cast stood at 77,604 with 595 being invalid votes.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the NDC MP for the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency in the Central Region lost his seat to the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate Elvis Donkor.



The people of Akwatia in the Eastern Region have voted for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the just-ended polls but elected the NDC’s Henry Boakye who won with 19,899 votes while the NPP’s Ernest Kumi had 18,742 votes with total number of valid votes cast in the parliamentary poll being 38,646.

Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region has been in the spotlight after the incumbent MP Andrews Asiamah who was on the ticket of the NPP decided to contest as an independent candidate. Certified results indicated Mr Asiamah garnered 12,805 to win the contest. Philip Asante of the NPP polled 10,798; Christina Ama of the NDC polled 2,608 with EricAppiagyei polling 158 votes.

BY TIMES REPORTER