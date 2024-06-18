Ayitey Powers launches maiden promotion

Former WBC International title champion, Ayitey Powers, has launched his maiden boxing promotion chris­tened ‘Power of the Fists,’ an event aimed at revitalising the sport in Ghana.

Set for June 29 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, the promotion would be headlined by a National Super Middleweight champion­ship between Elvis Aworgah and Ernest Baubali.

Speaking at the launch, Ayitey Powers emphasised the impor­tance of supporting Ghanaian boxers to realise their dreams of gaining international recognition and not to be exploited.

“I suffered from unfair treat­ment and financial exploita­tion, which is why I have creat­ed Ayitey Powers Promotions. My goal is to groom young boxers and elevate them to international standards without exploiting them,” he added.

He expressed his dedication to fostering a new generation of prominent boxers, especially from Bukom, an area in Accra known for producing boxing talent.

Powers called for support for the event, promising an unforgettable experience.

“This promotion is not just about the competition; it’s about reviving the spirit of boxing in Ghana and giving our boxers the platform they deserve,” he concluded.

Contributing, the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) president, Abraham Kotey Ne­equaye, commended the boxer for the initiative, highlighting its potential to significantly impact the sport.

According to him, investing in boxing was worthwhile, add­ing that he was very hopeful that ‘Power of the Fists’ would be an unforgettable experience.

The General Manager of Game TV, one of the sponsors of the event, Mr Dei Ofei, was confident that ‘Power of the Fists’ could set a new standard for boxing events in Ghana, providing a much-needed boost for the sport and offer a platform for emerging talents to shine.

