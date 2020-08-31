Ayensuano D/A elects PM

Benjamin Bredu Armah, the Headmaster of Royal Evangelical Preparatory School at Sowatey, was on Friday elected the Presiding Member of the Ayensuano District Assembly in the Eastern Region.

He polled 27 votes out of the 40 votes cast to beat the other contender , Esther Teiko Ntowkrom, who garnered 12 votes.

He was sworn into office by the Nsawam District Magistrate to begin a two-year tenure of office.

Mr Armah, who is the Assembly member for the Sowatey North Electoral Area of the Ayensuano District expressed his appreciation for the confidence reposed in him, and called for unity among the assembly to help drive forward the growth and development agenda of the district.

He promised to cooperate with the District Chief Executive (DCE), Florence Govina and other officers in the assembly to develop the area.

Ms Govina expressed delight that the assembly had now got a Presiding Member (PM), after two previous rounds of unsuccessful election of the PM and commended the people for the peaceful nature in the election of the PM since unity was necessary for the sustainable growth and development of the area.

She pledged to cooperate with the PM for effective and efficient discharge of

their duties to address the challenges facing the people in the district.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, AYENSUANO