Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly records revenue shortfall

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region recorded a decline in its revenue for the first half of the year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



Though the projected revenue for the year was estimated at GH¢8,698,554.00, only GH¢2,190,964.12 had been collected as of the end of July.



Addressing the second general meeting of the assembly in Accra last Friday, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the assembly, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Kuta Adams said there was the need for assembly members to intensify their efforts in the revenue generation drive if they were to meet their target for the year half way.



Hajia Adams noted that the challenges confronting the municipality were numerous and could only be addressed if the assembly had adequate funds.

She, therefore, urged the assembly members to participate and contribute their quota toward revenue generation.



“These challenges notwithstanding, we are under obligation to meet the enormous demands and expectation of our people and we can only do so if we have adequate funds.



Revenue generation should not be left in the hands of the few staff of the assembly, but rather should be the duty of all; we must all put our hands to the deck,” she said.



In addition, the MCE indicated that measures put in place to enhance cleanliness at the municipality had been fruitful even though it came with some challenges.



“Actions taken in solving the sanitation problem include; investing in the desilting of gutters and storm drains in the municipality, taking delivery of refuse and central containers and placing them at vantage points for refuse collection, embarking on monthly clean-up exercise, provision of dust bins to institutions as well as the decongestion of the Nima township,” she said.



She said the poor behavioural attitude of the people in the community was militating against all efforts of the assembly to making the city clean.

The assembly, she said supported the physically-challenged with start-up capital to support their income generation activities.



Hajia Adams said the assembly had collaborated with the Al-Hudai Foundation to offer relief and support to the vulnerable in the community.

She entreated the youth to be cautious as politicians might want to use them to cause violence against their opponents during this year’s elections and preach peace wherever they found themselves.



“We all know the challenges that come with such an election period, including what some politicians will like to do with our people, such as recruiting the youth to cause violence against their opponents,” the MCE said.



“I will like to entreat you as the first men of this municipality to preach wherever we find ourselves in the community,” she mentioned.

