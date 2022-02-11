Ayawaso East Assembly presents stationery to pupils on ‘My first day at sch’

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly as part of its ‘My first day at

School’ programme has presented stationery to kindergarten pupils of four basic schools in the municipality.

The beneficiary schools are the 37 Military Basic School, Flagstaff House Basic School, Nima Cluster of Schools and the Kanda AMA Basic School.

Valued at GH¢18,000, the stationery, which comprised of exercise books, bags, erasers, crayons and pencils, formed part of the Assembly’s effort to develop the interest of pupils in education at their early age.

In her interaction with the media yesterday, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Awayaso East, Mrs Salma Sani Mohammed Adams Kuta, noted that it was in the agenda of the Assembly to undertake such programmes as it afforded them the opportunity to interact with heads of schools to identify their challenges.

According to the MCE, it was the fourth time the Assembly was undertaking such programme and it had revealed some challenges faced by the schools visited.

Some of the challenges brought to light during visit to the schools, Mrs Kuta said, included deplorable state of school buildings and lack of reading materials which affected teaching and learning, as well as student enrollment.

However, she explained that such challenges were now a thing of the past as a new school building had been built, and others refurbished to enhance teaching and learning which would lead to academic excellence.

At the schools visited, the MCE entreated the pupils who received the stationery with much excitement to take their academic lessons seriously in order to become responsible citizens in future.

The pupils also promised to accord their teachers the utmost respect.

The MCE advised pupils to eschew truancy and make punctuality a habit as it would help improve their academic performances.

Mr Kuta further indicated that the assembly had placed priority on education, adding that “we are prepared to do more in improving education in the municipality.”

The headmistresses of the various schools expressed their profound gratitude to the assembly led by the MCE for its kind gesture and promised that they would encourage the pupils to make good use of the learning materials presented them.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY & CECILIA LAGBA