The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando in the Volta Region, Della Sowah, has admonished the youth to avail themselves for knowledge and skills training to engage in sustainable jobs.

She said without knowledge and skills training they would not be able to compete favourably in the job market.

“You must avail yourselves for opportunities in the country to develop knowledge and skills to transform communities, serve as role models and create wealth,” Madam Sowah stressed.

She was addressing 60 youth who had benefited from skills training organised in partnership with German International Development (GIZ) which

formed part of activities leading up to a job fair to be held in August 2021 to empower 1000 youth in the constituency.

Madam Sowah noted that since the job fair was slated for August, what motivated her to put together the package ahead was the achievement of beneficiaries of the 2014 programme which had created jobs and wealth for the youth and developed the constituency.

“I felt the need to widen the scope to impact more lives in the constituency so as to accelerate socioeconomic development to provide opportunities in all spheres of endeavour for 2,000 constituents after the job fair,” she said.

Madam Sowah appealed to constituents to take advantage of the fair to be innovative, attract investment to the municipality and reduce insecurity and cautioned that “idleness and joblessness makes the youth susceptible to politicians who use them to inflict pain on their opponents in the area, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

“I believe if the youth are gainfully employed they will contribute meaningfully to nation building”, she stressed and assured of providing more economic opportunities through youth empowerment initiatives to equip them with the needed employable skills to improve livelihoods.

