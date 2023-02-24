Autonomous Premier League Implementation C’ttee updates clubs on progress of work

The Autonomous Premier League Implementation Committee (APLIC) has met the 18 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs over the processes towards running an autonomous competition.

The meeting was also to update the clubs on the progress so far.

The meeting on Tuesday, was well attended by the 18 Premier League Clubs and Members of APLIC.

The agenda included updates on the registration of the Autono­mous Premier League as a compa­ny, update on opening of company bank accounts and subscription of shares by the Premier League clubs.

Other issues discussed included, representation of each Premier League club on the Autonomous League Board and steps leading to the commencement of the League.

The meeting, according to an FA statement, also discussed plans for stakeholder engagements with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), institutions, sponsors, partners, media right holders, sup­porters, the media, referees, Match Commissioners and Coordinators, stadium or facility owners, and the general public.

The media engagement will also include, an education drive to up­date supporters and the public on the nature, form and rules of the new organisation of the Premier League under the new company.

Togbe Afede IV, who chaired the meeting praised club represen­tatives for their excellent contri­butions and discussions which he said were a clear sign of their commitment to the new company.

The 18 Premier League clubs, namely, Aduana FC, Asante Kotoko SC, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Accra Great Olympics FC, Accra Lions FC, Bechem Unit­ed FC, Bibiani Gold Stars FC, Berekum Chelsea FC, Dreams FC, FC Samartex 1996, Karela United FC, Legon Cities FC, Real Tamale United, Tamale City FC, Kumasi King Faisal FC, Medeama SC, Nsoatreman FC and Oda Kotoku Royals were present at the meeting.