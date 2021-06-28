Autistic cyclist to participate in V/R cycling championship

Ghana’s autistic cyclist, Phil Bertino will on July 4 join the Royal Cycling Club as special guest for the Volta Regional Cycling Championship.

Young Phil,together with the Gladiators riders will participate in the 87km race from Sogakope to the Ho Stadium.

The event is expected to attract over 50 cyclists across the country with attractive prizes to be given out to distinguished cyclists.

The championship would also serve as preparations for Phil’s 3rd Autism Awareness Creation ride scheduled for October this year.

Speaking ahead of the Volta Regional Championship, Mrs Angel Bertino, Founder of the Liztino Center for Children with Special Needs(one of the sponsors) said they were excited that Phil would be engaged in another challenge.

Mrs Bertino who is also mother of Phil added that, “such competitions would help his ward to gain more experience and exposure across the country.”

“Phil is doing very well with cycling and going across the country would also give hope to other autistic children especially at the Volta Region,” she stated.

Young Phil she said, would also use the opportunity to educate people about autism ahead of his main event in October.

“We continue to educate the public on autism and also urge parents with such children to bring them out to engage in sporting activities as it would go a long way to help them live a normal life,” she stressed.

She expressed appreciation to the organisers for the initiative and called on corporate entities to come on board to support and make the event successful.

