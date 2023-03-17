ATU matriculates 8,677 students

The Accra Tech­nical University (ATU) has matricu­lated 8,677 students who gained admis­sion to the school to pursue various programmes.

The matriculation that was held over the weekend in Accra, consisted of 5,437 male and 3,240 female students from all across the country.

Speaking at the Matriculation, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of ATU, Professor Samuel Nii Odai, said the matriculation oath would require students to be diligent in their studies, to seek knowledge and truth and promote the general good of the school.

“At matriculation ceremonies, freshmen and women are formally admitted into the University, and rights, privileges and responsibili­ties are bestowed upon them,” he stated.

Prof. Odai revealed that, the school had received 13,015 appli­cations, out of which 12,267 were given admission but 8,677 paid their fees as at the time of the matriculation.

The VC said that, 2,529 students were admitted in Faculty of Busi­ness, 2,241 students in Faulty of Applied Sciences, 1,792 students in Faculty of Engineering, 1,312 students in Faculty of Applied Arts and 803 students in Faulty of Built Environment.

He said ATU trained students in courses that would meet the demands of the world of work, which was the nation’s means of promoting industrialisation.

Prof. Odai added that, it was the same concept that had made Japan and Germany the leaders among the industrialised nations of the world and made China a global economic giant.

He noted that the school philos­ophy, “Education and Training for Employment and Job Creation,” was embedded in all their curricula, teaching and administrative pro­cesses that they were focused on.

The VC also disclosed that an amount of GH¢ 400,000 had been allocated to Students Financial Support Scheme by Governing Council to provide scholarships for students to help in their education­al needs.

Prof. Odai said the decision of the students to enroll in the school was a good one because the practi­cal orientation would prepare them for the world of work.

“My dear students, the univer­sity places a very great importance on you because we consider you as the pivot around which all our efforts revolve, to demonstrate this, in the University’s Five-Year Strategic Plan (2021 – 2025), the first strategic pillar “Enhancing Students Experience” dedicated to you, We shall work together to ensure you have a great campus experience,” he noted

He said the school did not com­promise on any form of academic dishonesty, and advised the stu­dents to desist from examination malpractice.

Prof. Odai urged the students to take their studies seriously in order to achieve their objective and not get carried away by fun-filled activities on campus.

“Focus your energies and resources on achieving your goals, we are ever ready to give you the support you need to grow but remember that in this enterprise, you as students have a greater re­sponsibility to be hardworking and focused,” he said.

