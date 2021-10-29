Attram De Visser player for 2-wk FC Basel trials

Ghana international, Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye is set for a two-week trial with Swiss giants, FC Basel 1893.



FC Basel have an admiration for the young talent and are willing to observe him at close contact before making further moves.



He is expected to leave Ghana in the first week of November for the trials.



Speaking to the Times Sports, former Ghana international, Godwin Attram who manages the player at the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, said that they are currently waiting for the visa application to go through.



He said apart from the Swiss giants, there have been many offers for the young prodigy from Spain, Portugal anda deal from LA FC from the USA but the player wants to play in Europe.



The former Black Stars player expressed the belief that Quaye would make a mark at the trials.



“He has had trials with Portuguese top-flights FC Porto and Clube de Futebol Os Belenenses before turning 18 years, and I know he would make it at FC Basel.”



The 20-year-old talent has been impressive since bursting onto the Ghanaian soccer scene with the Wonder club Accra Great Olympics in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.



The on-loan player from Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, was a cult hero for the ‘Dade Boys’ in the just-ended GPL season, helping the club to a sixth-place finish, making 28 appearances with six goals and two Man-of-the-Match awards.



He had a fruitful campaign with the national U-20 side the Black Satellites at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations held in Mauritania, playing an instrumental role in all the game played at the championship and helped the team to clinch the ultimate.



Quaye featured for the Black Stars B in the game against Uzbekistan in March before gaining a call-up to the senior national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa in September.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY