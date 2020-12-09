Attitude To Work By Ghanaian Workers At The Present Time. A Critical Appraisal

‘‘Work And Happiness’’ was a very Popular and powerful musical composition by the erstwhile Ramblers Dance Band of Ghana led by Jerry Hansen.

This powerful musical piece which vibrated through the melodious voice of one of Ghana’s most artistic and distinguished vocalists, Joe Atiso, greatly impacted on the conscience of Ghanaian workers; and consequently, gingered and galvanised them to work very hard to move the country forward in development .

That happened during the glorious days of the 1960’s in Ghana’s developmental strides towards the achievement of economic growth, development and prosperity for mother Ghana.

However, at the present time in Ghana’s developmental process as a nation, one can observe with dismay and anguish, the general attitude to work by Ghanaian workers, particularly those in the public sector that leaves very much to be desired.

There is so much apathy and lukwarmness towards work that can easily prick the conscience of many a Ghanaian who believes in hard work and dedication as a means of making a country great and prosperous.

Why Ghanaian workers are exhibiting this kind of militating and unpatriotic attitude to work at this present time of the ongoing Ghana beyond aid agenda utterly beats the understanding of many a concerned Ghanaian.

An instance of this unpleasant and baneful attitude to work among Ghanaian workers in the public sector of the economy is when one goes to any of the sector ministries like the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Finance And Economic Planning etc in Accra seeking for a piece if information on any vital and relevant issue on the nation or an individual the general mood and atmosphere prevailing there is not all that pleasant, accommodating and conducive as far as commitment and dedication to work are concerned.

One goes to the reception office and very often, the receptionist is not at post, or he or she will be present but fast asleep. When one asks for the appropriate office to address the issue one has in hand, the response that often comes is that the officer in charge is not available or the officer has just left for the hospital or clinic or that the officer has not yet arrived for duty and that no one knows exactly the time the officer will report for duty etc.

This is the typical scenario or the general atmosphere that one observes and experiences daily at the premises of the ministries in Accra, the capital city of Ghana.

One is tempted to imagine and speculate similar; or even worse situations that will prevail throughout the regional and district capitals of the country.

And yet surprisingly, these workers in the public sector of the economy will have the nerves and audacity to be shouting on top of their voices occasionally demanding increase in salaries and fringe benefits from the government; and going on demonstrations etc to back their demands.

At this time in Ghana’s developmental process, with the ongoing ‘’Ghana beyond aid agenda’’ one is compelled to question this unpatriotic and unnationalistic attitude of Ghanaian workers, who are living in self-delusion and thinking that manna will fall from heaven to meet all their demands for survival without their efforts and commitment to work.

If workers unbriddled apathy, unpunctuality, irregularity, lack hustre attitude towards commitment and sacrifice to productivity is the fashion and order of the day, where in lies their moral right to agitate for better salaries, wages and conditions of service to motivate them to enhance their productivity level? Indeed this is tantamount to building castles in the air and a wild goose chase! It is a mirage!

Ghanaian workers, particularly those in the public sector must be sincere to themselves and realise that, their commitment to work, sacrifice and integrity will surely contribute speedily to boost Ghana’s economy; and make it possible for the government to meet all their pressing genuine demands.

On a critical analysis and evaluation of Ghana’s present economic power, the government will do its best to respond positively and favourably to workers constant demands to improve their conditions of service, if only it will experience a buoyant economy that can easily meet workers genuine demands.

It is a fact that Ghanaian workers constitute the bedrock of the economy and so they have every moral right to demand adequate remuneration for their sweat and toil for the country; and for this plausible reason, the government cannot afford to deny and become insensitive and adamant to the demands of its mass of workers, whose daily sacrifice and dedication to work fuels the economy.

Although, it is being done by the Trades Union Congress of Ghana (T.U.C) at this present time, it must however, intensify its education of workers of the country on their moral rights of demanding for better conditions of service, which should however be subjective and corresponding to workers output to improve and boost the economy.

Ghanaian workers must therefore endeavour to change their present uncomplimentary attitude to work; and work very hard with sacrifice and dedication comparable to their counterparts in the highly advanced and powerful economics of the world like the U.S.A, China, Britain, Japan, Germany, France etc and put Ghana on a high level of economic prosperity so that they will bear the fruits of working with happiness, reminiscent of the glorious days of the 1960’s when the economy experienced significant buoyancy as a result of Ghana’s leading position of production of Cocoa in the world, among other major products of the country like coffee, maize, gold, bauxite, diamond, manganese, rubber etc.

Definitely, Ghanaian workers working very hard with dedication at the present time of Ghana beyond aid agenda, will contribute immensely to boost the economy of Ghana significantly and make Ghana very great and prosperous for all her citizens comparable to what prevailed during the period of ancient Ghana’s splendour, opulence and wealth between the sixth and eleventh of historic time.

This perception may be considered however as a hyperbole on the part of some cynics and sceptics.

However, let these cynics and sceptics take note of the fact that, Ghana was called Gold Coast during the era of partition and colonialization of the African continent by Europeans in the 19th century.

Now independent Ghana still abounds with vast and inexhaustible natural resources, which if properly explored and exploited the attainment of optimum economic growth, development and prosperity will not be a mere theory but practical and realistic!

By critical analysis and evaluation of the present Ghanaian situation I am highly optimistic and of conviction that Ghanaian workers will rise up to the occasion and work very hard to support the government in its present genuine efforts to made Ghana beyond aid agenda realisable and not merely a political gimmick, rhetory or a slogan.

In conclusion, I state without mincing words that, the ongoing Ghana beyond aid agenda will succeed with massive support of Ghana’s present formidable working force that she possesses.

By Michael Akenoo, Theatre Critic