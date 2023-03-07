At the 66th Indece celebration: We’ll overcome economic challenges …President assures nation

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, has asked Gha­naians to exercise patience with the present economic challenges since he would use the rest of his term to restore economic viability.

Contigent from the Ghana Armed Forces marching at the parade •

Students of Volta Technical Institute marching past the dais

He said the current economic challenges were as a result of unforeseen global challenges the whole world was confronted with, that had even upstaged major economies in the world.

The President made the appeal when he delivered his Indepen­dence Day message at the Adaklu National Youth Resource Centre to mark the 66th Independence Day celebration hosted by Ho, the Regional Capital.

The theme for the anniversa­ry this year is: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose”.

The President was hopeful that the government could turn around the tide, saying that until the emergence of COVID-19 and subsequently the emergence of the Ukraine and Russia War which derailed the global world econom­ic order, Ghana was doing fine.

President Akufo Addo inspecting the parade

President Akufo-Addo said the war worsened many economies because it brought disruption to the global supply chain with many countries suffering from hyper inflations, Ghana not being excluded.

He said currently, the govern­ment was pooling resources to arrest the decline and subsequent­ly change the status quo to ensure the economy was back on track before his tenure ends.

The President asked Ghana­ians also to not take the freedom enjoyed under the 1992 Constitu­tion lightly, because it came as a result of lot of sacrifices from the forebears who envisaged a free and prosperous country.

He pointed out that the 1992 Constitution’s multi-party demo­cratic dispensation had been the longest civilian administration in the country, thus, there was the need for the public to uphold its tenets for the democracy to thrive.

President Akufo-Addo recalled the forebears who played vital roles during the independent struggle and pointed out that many continued to blaze the same trail and needed to be recognised.

He said the presidency would honour certain individuals today for their illustrious service to Ghana during the COVID- era and those who were engaged in the Ghana’s Maritime border dispute with Cote d’Ivoire which the Ghana team won.

Mr Umaro Mokhtar Sissoko Embalo, the President of Guinea Bissau and current Chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), who was the guest of honour said he was happy to be in Ghana to mark the anniversary with the people.

He said it was his hope that the growing friendship between Ghana and Guinea Bissau would continue to grow and yield posi­tive results to the two countries.

FROM LAWRENCE MARKWEI, HO