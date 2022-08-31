At GFA’s 28th Ordinary Congress: Sports Minister urges FA to invest in local game

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to invest in the local league in a bid to improve the standard to ensure success in the CAF Confederations and Champions League.

“I want to urge the President to invest in our domestic game to enhance their performance in Africa. What the Black Galaxies exhibited over the weekend showed that we have great potentials and when we put in our best, they will replicate same performance as they compete with their counterparts.”

According to Mr Ussif, the government has taken a bold step to play their part by paying an amount $136,000 into an investment fund for the Black Satellites as the sector will continue to do same to other national teams and other sporting disciplines.

“The government has gone into a partnership where all 26 players will receive $5,000 each to ensure it grows for their development through an Insurance Policy with Gemini Life Insurance Company (GLICO).

Speaking at the GFA 28th Ordinary Congress in Prampram yesterday, Mr Ussif also tasked the FA to organise capacity building and empower the technical brains and coaches to enhance their development.

“To develop our game, capacity building and empowerment should be organised very often for our coaches and technical handlers to enhance their progress. They need this to compete at the highest level,” he added.

He further advised the football governing body to take part in International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) initiatives to improve the management of our game.

The sector Minister urged all to use football as tool for unity in Ghana since it is a discipline that binds nations together, whilst applauding the GFA for taking action against clubs and individuals who were found culpable in cases of match manipulation.

“We have to ensure unity among ourselves and that can only be achieved through the game of sports. Unity aids development and there is the need to stay united even outside the game.”

Mr Ussif pledged government’s continuous support to enhance the development of sports in all disciplines.

