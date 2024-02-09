Astro turf inaugurated for Senior Correctional Centre

The Minister of Interior, Mr Am­brose Dery, yes­terday commis­sioned the Phase One of the newly constructed Astro-turf by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) for the Ghana Prisons Service at its Senior Correctional Centre, Roman Ridge.in Accra.

The project is fully financed by the GNGC and undertaken by Wembly Sports Construction Limited.

Reading a speech on behalf of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister of Interi­or, Mr Ambrose Derry, said the government has taken notice of the impact of astro turfs across the communities, and would accordingly continue to fund and support similar projects across the country in order to benefit the most vulnerable in our society

According to him, the Astro turf project at the Correctional Centre is one of many similar projects undertaken across the country, particularly designed to bring about a significant improve­ment to sports development in the country, particularly in soccer.

The project, he added was intended to provide an opportu­nity for the young inmates at the Correctional Centre to showcase their talents.

“I believe that the Correctional Centre has within its walls now many Abedi Peles, Asamoah Gyans, Mohammed Kudus, and Dede Ayews among others need­ing recognition.”

The facility he noted will also facilitate the routine needs of prison officers, their families, and sports enthusiasts within the com­munity who hither to travelled far to host or witness sporting activities.

He expressed gratitude to Gha­na Gas for funding the construc­tion of the facility.

The Director General of Prisons, Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, disclosed that the Centre would soon erect other facilities includ­ing changing rooms, washrooms, and spectator stand to make it complete.

A Board Member of the com­pany, Mr John Darko, who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive, Dr K. D Asante, said their desire to help fund the facility was borne out of the vision to provide a recreational facility to promote re­habilitation and social integration within the correctional facility.

