Assist to reroof damaged Anloga schools

A report reaching the Gha­naian Times states that rainstorms have ripped off the roofs of 20 basic and senior high schools at Anloga and other communities in the Anloga District of the Volta Region.

This has compelled authorities to combine classes in the few unaffected schools to prevent the victims from losing classes.

Upon leading a team to assess the damage done to the schools, the Anloga District Chief Exec­utive (DCE), Mr Seth Yormewu, has appealed to philanthropists, non-government organisations (NGOs) and parents associations to help reroof the schools.

He explains that the Assembly does not have the resources to fix the damage caused to the affected schools to restore normal teach­ing and learning in them.

The Ghanaian Times wishes to join in the appeal for assistance to reroof the affected schools and probably fix some related problems.

The days when it was the notion that every public problem must be solved by the gov­ernment are gone for various reasons.

More so, the decentralisation system of governance is such that even though the district assemblies receive financial assistance like the District As­sembly Common Fund from the central government, this delays in coming.

In the circumstances, assem­blies which are not able to raise substantial internally-generated funds become handicapped in undertaking certain projects and meeting certain emergencies like reroofing schools.

It is worthy of note that some assemblies are financially-hand­icapped mainly because they are located in financially-distressed areas rather than their inability to go for the revenue.

The Ghanaian Times believes this is the plight of the Anloga District Assembly and so the option left to it is to appeal to sections of society to come to its aid as it tries to fix the damage done to the schools by the rain­storms.

That notwithstanding, it should touch the hearts of all capable members of the general public to offer assistance and in an urgent manner.

The Anloga DCE, the Mem­ber of Parliament and other prominent people from the area must lead the way by being on the front line of the offer of assistance.

The present arrangement where classes have been com­bined is not the best.

It may create over-crowd­ing, which comes with its own problems such as greater noise and distractions; increased disci­plinary problems; less attention given each student by the teacher; and increased risk of contagious diseases.

Even how teachers from differ­ent schools are handling teaching and learning under the present conditions can be frustrating.

These problems must not be treated lightly; hence they must attract the strongest of attention.

That should fire up the altruis­tic instincts in people to em­pathise with the school children and help to fix their damaged schools so that their schooling would not be put in jeopardy.

The Ghanaian Times thinks the Anloga District Assembly must take permission from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, if need be, to create a special account to receive funds but not ruling out material assistance such as wood, nails and roofing sheets.

And bureaucracy must not be entertained in the matter as it is an animal that delays actions and so will delay the fixing of the Anloga District schools.

Also, when the time comes to reroof the schools, artisans must do their best to strengthen the roofs to withstand future rainstorms.