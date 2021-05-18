Assembly Members urged to be epitome of good leadership

Presiding Members have been tasked to be epitome of good leadership, lead and provide guidance in their various communities.

They have also been tasked to find solutions to problems and challenges in their communities so as to accelerate growth and development.

Godwin Agudey, Presiding Member of Ada-East District Assembly, tasked the Assembly Members when he explained that Assembly Members had the mandate to formulate and executive policies, plans, programmes and strategies for the effective and efficient mobilisation of resources necessary for overall growth and development of their communities.





“We must be an epitome of good leadership, lead and provide guidance for the electorate by finding solutions to minor problems and challenges of society,” he stressed.





Addressing the first ordinary session of the Ada East District Assembly which was to consider the Assembly’s Authority Report for ratification and implementation, Mr Agudey observed that the prime objective of Assembly Members should be the growth and development of the Electoral Area and the district at large and commenced at the grassroots.





He challenged Assembly Members to explore opportunities in the area of agriculture, tourism, businesses and other sectors that could generate incomes for the residents to help reduce unemployment and make lives meaningful for themselves and their families.





Mr Agudey called on Assembly Members to empower, assist and support members of Unit Committees to deliver quality services to their respective communities because they could perform better “if well trained to help solve minor problems and challenges in society”.





Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive for Ada East, assured that the assembly would continue to work with strategic stakeholders to ensure holistic growth and development of Ada and appealed to traditional authorities, political parties, security operatives, religious leaders and other interested parties in Ada to join forces with the assembly towards rapid growth and development of the district. -GNA