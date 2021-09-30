Asogli 2021 tennis tourney ends in Ho

This year’s, event was held in aid of the Cardio Fund Raising Project of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH).

The HTH, in July 2021, launched a “Save a Heart, Save a Life” campaign to raise USD3.2 million to equip the centre to provide major heart-related surgeries.

The Accra Police Depot, Regional Maritime Academy, Tema, and the Ho Tennis clubs took part in the two-day tournament which was organised in collaboration with the Tennis Foundation Ghana, and the Teaching Hospital’s Cardio Fundraising Project.

The Regional Maritime University Tennis Club emerged winners of the tournament.

Dr. Eyram Bansah, Chairman of the Ho Tennis Club presented a cheque for GH¢ 10,000 to the cardio fund-raising project.

“This is the first time the tournament was held to support a noble social course,” he said.

Dr Bansah gave the assurance that the club would continue to support the cardio centre in various ways.

Mr Amos Jah, Public Relations Officer of HTH and a leading member of the Cardio Fundraising Project, said that the cardio centre required equipment to become fully functional.

He, therefore, called for similar support from corporate, and other bodies as well as public-spirited individuals for the centre.

He pointed out that bad roads made referrals from the Volta region to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra risky, and that also made it important to have a fully functional heart centre in the region.

Among the special guests at the tournament was Mr Roger Crawford, President of the Tennis Foundation Ghana

Pix: Dr Bansah (middle) and other members of the Ho Tennis Club presenting the cheque MrJah (second left).

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO