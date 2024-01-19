Ashanti Warrior shines on Macbones Promotions event

Ghanaian featherweight prospect, Stanley Nyantakyi, nicknamed the ‘Ashanti Warrior’, put up a spirited display to defeat Nathaniel Nukpe in an eight round contest last Saturday.

In front of a mammoth crowd at the Bukom Boxing Arena on a Freezy Macbones Promotions, the Kumasi native dispatched Nukpe in five thrilling rounds.

The win affirmed his status as one of the young and upcoming prospect to restore Ghana’s pride in the sport.

The Ashanti region native has always use such platforms to assert himself as the new warrior from the region, and renew his vow to Manhy­ia to become a world champion and present his title to the Asantehene.

On the night, he endeared himself to the large and enthusiastic crowd that had in attendance the former President, John Dramani Mahama and other high profile personalities watching from ringside.

Nyantakyi, who has currently garnered seven wins in eight outings, had to overcome an early scare from Nukpe in what could have become a dramatic loss to his fans.

Managed by Mr Gordon Frim­pong aka Osebor of the Osebor Boxing Management, the Bronx Boxing gym boxer expressed appre­ciation to his trainer, Lawrence Carl Lokko, who discovered and nurtured him.

Having earned plaudits and com­mendation from Mr Mahama, he vowed to work hard to bring glory to Ghana and Asanteman as a whole.

In the main event of the night, charismatic Ghanaian pugilist based in the UK, Seth Gyimah, aka Freezy Macbones defeated Salami Oladimeji from Nigeria.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER