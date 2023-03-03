Ashaley Botwe School Junction murder: Accused yet to execute bail bond

Safina Mohammed Adizatu, a student, facing trail for alleged involvement in the murder of Frank Kofi Osei, a Ghanaian domiciled in Canada, and on vacation in Ghana, is yet to execute a GH¢500,000 bail bond.

The Tema High Court, last month, admitted accused to bail, to be justified with two sureties, and ordered her to report to the police every Tuesday.

Safina and her accomplice, Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a technical officer, who was on bail, appeared before the Adentan District Court yesterday.

Safina, also known as, Safina Mohammed, was escorted to the court premises by the police, an indication that she had not been able to execute bail bond.

The prosecution served the District Court with a true copy of the bail terms of the High Court on Tuesday.

Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko told the District Court that the po­lice were waiting for the Attorney General’s advice on the case. The case was adjourned to March 17.

Safina is standing trial over alleged murder of Osei (her boyfriend), who suffered several stabbings on the chin, jaw and back, and was strangled, at Ashaley Botwe School Junction, Accra.

Safina and Arku are being jointly held on the charges of conspiracy and murder.

The Court has not taken the pleas of the accused.

The prosecution said that on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Osei visited Safina, his fiancée, who resided at Ashaley Botwe School Junction, and decided to spend the night with her.

The court heard that at night, Safina, Arku and other accomplic­es yet to be identified and arrested, allegedly stabbed Osei with a knife and strangled him.

It said Osei’s blood was alleged­ly cleaned from the floor by Safina and Arku while Osei’s body was in the room for 24 hours.

According to the prosecution, accused allegedly dragged Osei’s body from the first floor of the storey building through the stair­case and dumped it at the gate of the house, where Osei had parked his Toyota Tundra.

The prosecution told the court that Safina called a policeman alleging that her boyfriend, who visited her, had died in her room.

It said when the police went to the scene, they found the body of Osei lying at the gate of Safina’s house.

According to the prosecution, Safina was arrested at Ashaley Botwe School Junction, and Arku, who escaped to Kumasi after the crime, was also nabbed by the police. —GNA