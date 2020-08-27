Ashaiman assembly to construct Middle East roads to ease traffic jam

The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) yesterday commenced an exercise to construct access roads in one of its suburbs known as Middle East.



The project is aimed at decongesting the area and providing an avenue for automobile owners to access the services of the more than 1,000 artisans who operate in the area.



At the site yesterday, the Municipal Chief Executive of ASHMA, Mr Albert Okyere, told pressmen that the more than 2.7km road would be covered with bitumen and chippings.



He noted that the assembly would erect street lights along the road to illuminate the area at night.





Mr Okyere explained that when the assembly met with members of the High Tension Middle East Artisans Association and Middle East Landlords Association over the implementation of the project, all the stakeholders pledged to support it.



He expressed the hope that the project would dovetail into the motorway slipway when it was completed.





Chairman of High Tension Middle East Artisans Association, Francis Asun, commended ASHMA for undertaking the project which, he said, had the potential to boost business in the enclave.



For his part, Chairman of the Middle East Landlords Association, George Nana Boadi, said the improvement in the road network would ease traffic congestion and save time for economic activity.

