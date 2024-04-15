Asenso-Boakye commends ‘BuszStopBoys’ for keeping drains, gutters clean

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asen­so-Boakye, has commended the leadership of the ‘BuszStop­Boys’ for their initiative of ensur­ing that drains and gutters in cities and towns across the country are rid of filth.

The BuzStopBoys is a group of young men undertaking voluntary desilting of choked drains and gut­ters in cities and towns in order to avoid flooding during the rains.

The minister, who extended his personal support of GH¢10,000 to the group, said it was part of ef­forts to motivate them to do more for the country.

Mr Asenso-Boakye made the commendation when Mr Ohene Kwadwo Sarfo, the Leader and Founder of the BuszStopBoys, and other members of the group paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra on his invitation.

“These young men are what we call the BuzStopBoys, they are doing pretty well. Having being the Minister of Works and Housing, and currently the Minister for Roads, I realised that these little contributions that they are doing has direct bearing on the work that we are doing in terms of provision of infrastructure for our people.

“One of the primary reasons we encounter flooding in our country is because our drains are almost always silted and therefore they lose the capacity to absorb water and so, when the drains cannot absorb the water or contain the water, it goes out as runoff and floods our cities and towns,” Mr Asenso-Boakye stated.

“When I saw the work that they were doing, I thought it is very good work and they needed to be encouraged,” he stated.

He added that “So, I invited them to my office, I wanted to see how my ministry can collaborate with them and I want to also per­sonally encourage them and make a personal donation to support them in what they are doing, so that it will encourage them to do more for our country.”

He underscored that Ghana­ians need to change their mindset towards development; saying, “because even if you bring angels to come and rule the country and we never change our mindset, we will never get anywhere.”

The Leader and Founder of the BuszStopBoys, Mr Ohene Kwadwo Sarfo, expressed their gratitude to the minister for the kind gesture.

He appealed to Ghanaians to change their attitude and desist from dumping solid wastes into drains and gutters in order to pre­vent flooding in the country.

He said the group’s aim was to ensure that drains, gutters and greenbelts in cities and towns were kept clean to avoiding flooding during rainfalls.

BY TIMES REPORTER