Asawase MP petitions police, party over constituency chairman’s murder allegation

The Member of Parlia­ment (MP) for Asawase­ constituency in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Muntaka­ Mohammed Mubarak says he has petitioned the leadership of the National Democratic Con­gress (NDC) and the police over allegations made by his party constituency chairman.

The chairman, Faisal Dauda at a press conference recently, alleged that the MP was planning to murder him.

He further alleged that Alhaji Mubarak, the Minority Chief Whip was scheming with the ruling New Patriotic Party administration for the NDC to lose the constituency in the 2024 elections.

However, Alhaji Mubarak has denied the allegations and said he had petitioned the party hierarchy and the police to inves­tigate the allegations.

He spoke on the issue, when he presented financial support totally about GH¢300,000 to 110 needy students in his constituency to pursue various courses at the tertiary level.

Alhaji Muntaka said he thought a recent visit by some national executive members to Asawase would have foster unity within the rank and file of the party in the region.

Some political connoisseurs had expressed concern over recent developments in the constituency, a stronghold of the opposition NDC.

There was a near commotion during the constituency confer­ence, last year, to elect executives, when the MP attempted to make the old executives go unopposed, a decision roundly rejected by the delegates and members.

Alhaji Muntaka first entered the Parliament on the ticket of the NDC in 2005 when he won a by-election, replacing the late Dr Gibril Adamu Mohammed.

He subsequently, retained his seat in several general elections.

He was also a Minister for Youth and Sports under the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

However, he resigned from government following the ac­ceptance by President Mills of the findings of an investigating committee.

In January 2021, he caused a controversy when, he allegedly said a Supreme Court judge of­fered an inducement to a female Member of Parliament of the NDC in an attempt to persuade her to cast a vote for Prof. Mike Oquaye during the Speaker of parliament election.

He was widely condemned by lawyers and was asked to provide evidences, but later apologised.