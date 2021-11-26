Arteta wants Wenger back at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he wants to bring former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger back to the club in some capacity and has already spoken to him about a possible return.

Wenger, 72, guided Arsenal to three Premier League titles and won the FA Cup on seven occasions in his 22 years in charge of the north London side.

Arteta spent five years playing under Wenger at the Gunners.

“We would be delighted to have him much closer,” Arteta said.

“I think he would have a great time just seeing the environment that he can create around him when he’s around this place because of the respect, admiration and the love that everybody at the club has for what he’s done, as well as for what he represents as a person.”

Arteta replaced Unai Emery as Gunners boss in December 2019, 19 months after Wenger’s 1,235-game reign as Arsenal manager came to an end at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.

As manager, Arteta guided the club to FA Cup success in 2019-20 but after a second successive eighth-place finish in the Premier League last term the Gunners failed to qualify for European competition for the first time in 25 years. –BBC