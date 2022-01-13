Arsenal dare Liverpool in Carabao semi-final clash

Liverpool will finally begin their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal after the first leg was rescheduled.

The Reds suffered a COVID outbreak among the squad last week, meaning they were forced to postpone the first leg.

Tonight’s game at Anfield was originally intended to be the second leg, but now it will be the first. The reverse fixture at the Emirates will take place next Thursday.

Arsenal were dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest in the third round at the weekend but have looked strong in recent weeks.

Liverpool are wobbling in the title race and may see this encounter as a distraction despite how close they are to the showpiece game.

Meanwhile, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says the world’s best players still want to sign for Arsenal, regardless of whether they are in Europe.

Arsenal, who have not qualified for the Champions League since 2016, are yet to sign anyone this month, but are interested in a deal to bring Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic to the Premier League. -RadioTimes.com