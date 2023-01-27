Arrest warrant issued for alleged $100,000 gold scammers

The Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two persons alleged­ly involved in $100,000 gold scam.

The Court presided over by Mrs Samuel Bright Acquah issued the warrant at the request of Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu for the arrest of Yahaya ibn Yahaya and Ibrahim Ba.

The two were absent when the case was called and two other al­leged accomplices, Iddrisu Yakubu and Zongo Yakuoba, are said to be at large.

The court heard that the ac­cused allegedly collected $100,000 from Llyod Beckford under the pretext of supplying him 50 kg of gold, but failed.

They had all been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences.

Insp Alorwu said that the com­plainant was a financial consultant, at Cantonments, Accra, while ibn Yahaya and Ibrahim were busi­nessman and electronic engineer, respectively.

The prosecution stated that the complainant came to Ghana to transact a gold business and befriended ibn Yahaya and they subsequently started communicat­ing with each other.

Insp Alorwu said Beckford left Ghana and returned in May, 2022, and Yahaya and Ibrahim met him and assisted him to buy a kilogramme of gold and exported same.

The court heard that Yahaya and Ibrahim later conspired with Yakubu and Zongo Yacouba to collect $100,000 from the com­plainant under the pretext of sup­plying him 50 kg gold for export.

Insp Alorwu said accused, after collecting the money, began playing “hide and seek” with the complainant.

The court heard that on August 6, 2022, the complainant reported the matter to the police and Yaha­ya and Ibrahim were arrested.

The prosecution told the court that efforts were being made to arrest Yakubu and Yacouba. —GNA