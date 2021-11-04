Army Mess Club wins inter-club tennis championship

The Army Mess Tennis Club (AMTEC) emerged winners of the maiden Holy Trinity Spa Tennis Championship played over the weekend at the Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm at Sogakope in the Volta region.

They won the eight-club tournament after a 6-1 win in a thrilling finals against the Ho Tennis Club (HTC).

AMTEC dominated their Ho counterparts, winning all the Gentlemen Doubles event that saw the pairs of Sampson Sayibu/Dodzi beat Joseph arcel/Darkey Noah 9-2; George-Leo Borluvie/Andrew Nortey defeating David Asante-Donyinah/Major Said Suraj; Felix Kabutey/BalySarassoro beating KodjoDadsiAbedoo/Dzamesi Joseph; Edward Addo/Lt Col ElikemFiamavle defeated Samuel Agane/Evans Afesuke and David Aidoo/James AtoWiafe over Osman Kadiri/Bortey Eric.

The only win for the Ho club was recorded in the Ladies Doubles where Linda Henodzi/Precious Okoh defeated Trisha/Deladem Tanson.

AMTEC’s Sampson Sayibu/Deladen Tanson defeated Osman Kadiri/Linda Henodzi 9-2 to win the Mixed Doubles event.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) tennis club beat Depot Tennis Club (Police Depot Club) 4-3 in the third placed Gentlemen Doubles match.

That feat was made possible by the pairs of Rufus Bayor/Joseph Ohemeng jnr; George Quartey/Eric Twumasi; Emmanuel Quansah/Alfred Kwame Kudordzi and Kofi Karikari Boakye/Kofi Yeboah Debra who beat Happy K. Dzah/ Mohammed Nsiah; Richard Odoom/David Kisseth; Benjamin Tetteh/Jude Edusei and William Amoo/KwasiOfori Atta, respectively.

Richard Borluvie/Bilal Ben Hassan won the only game in this category for the Ho men KwekuAdae/Donald Datsomoh.

The Ladies Doubles had Nana Ama/Judith Ampomah from AMTEC lose 2-9 to Tina/AfiaOforiwaaAboagye while Josephe Ohemeng Jnr/Judith Ampomah of AMTEC succumbed 4-9 to AfiaOforiwaaAboagye/Richard Odoom.

The event was attended by the DCE of South Tongu, Mr.Seth Agbi, tournament host Dr Felix Anyah, CEO of Lesico Ghana, Mr. Yariv Brosh and his wife Baroness Keren Brosh and Mr. Rex Danquah.

