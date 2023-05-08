Army Ladies face Ampem Darkoa …in Women FA Cup semis, after drilling Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies saw their hopes for a domestic double dashed by Army Ladies in the quarter final of the Women’s FA Cup as they lost 1-0 to the Army personnel at the Gyandu Park.

The home side dominated the first 45 minutes, but failed to take their chances despite threatening Army Ladies in the opening half.

Army Ladies came close to scoring in the 39th minute when N-YanyimayaGbabekan sent a feeble header straight into the hands of Hasaacas goalkeeper, Grace Banwaa.

In the second half, both sides displayed some great football skills. However, chances were hard to come by as the game travelled to extra time after a goalless draw in 90 minutes.

Harriet AkourkorAdjetey latched on to a cross delivered by Lily Niber Lawrence from the left wing to score the only goal of the match in the 103rd minute.

Army Ladies will now host defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, in the semi-final game at the Teshie MATS Park in Accra.

Meanwhile, Police Ladies thrashed Bolga All Stars 7-0 to make it to the semi-finals of this season’s Women’s FA Cup.

Police scored three goals in the first half before adding four more in the second half to complete the demolition exercise.

Mary Berko opened the scoring in the fifth minute as Josephine Boateng added an own goal from DarajatiRafio on the 35th minute.

In the second half, four goals from winger, Deborah Afriyie, in the 80th, 82nd, 88th and 92nd minutes ensured the “Service Ladies” maintained the lead to progress to the semi-finals of this season’s Women’s FA Cup.

Deborah Afriyie’s heroics on the day was enough to secure her the Most Valuable Player Accolade at the end of the game.

Police Ladies will face off with Pearlpia Ladies in the first semi-final encounter at the Achimota School Park in Accra.

A 77th minute strike from Mary Amponsah secured holders, AmpemDarkoa Ladies, a place in the semi-final of the 2022/2023 Women’s FA Cup.

The “Nanamma” beat Regional rivals, Prisons Ladies, 2-1 at the OheneAmeyaw Park in Techiman, on Saturday morning.

Defender, Comfort Yeboah scored the opener from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, but Prisons Ladies responded swiftly with a strike from Doreen ObengPeprah inside 62 minutes.

Mary Amponsah weaved her way through the defence of Prisons Ladies to score the second goal in the 77th minute.

AmpemDarkoa Ladies are on course for their domestic double after winning the sole ticket to the play-off final against Hasaacas Ladies. – Ghanafa.org