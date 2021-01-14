Armwrestling Federation of Africa to organize media seminar

The Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) is set to hold its first media seminar on Sunday, January 17.

The event to be held virtually via zoom would focus on the rules and regulations governing the sport as well as some terminologies used in the sport to help the media in their reportage.

This maiden seminar is being organized by the Media Committee of AFA chaired by former Press Officer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Kenneth Odeng Adade, with support from the Executive Board and members of the federation.

According to him, the Resource Person for the seminar would be the Technical Director of the Africa Armwrestling, Nasr Yousef from Cairo, Egypt with assistance from the Technical Department of AFA.

Mr Adade explained that “just like any other sport, armwrestling has grown and there has been some changes with the rules of the game; therefore it was time for the media to come to terms with the new rules and regulations.”

He added that the seminar was also aimed at whipping the interest of the media across the continent, hence the addition of the terminologies and other technical education to help the media in their write-ups and reportage.



The former Press Officer urged the media to take advantage of the seminar to increase their knowledge in sports.

