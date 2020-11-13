Armed robbers attack Wa West DCE, others … made away with money, phones

Armed robbers on Wednesday attacked and robbed the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wa West, Mr Edward Laabiir Sabo, his entourage, and other passengers.

The robbers also took away unspecified amount of money, phones and other items after holding their victims hostage for three hours.

The robbers, who encamped at Chogsiealong on the Ga-Wechiau road, stopped road users, including the DCE and members of the Wa West District Assembly,who were on their way to a traditional council meeting at Wechiau.

Mr Sabo in an interview with the Ghanaian Times at Wa, said that at about 10am he received reports of robbery on the Dabo-Wechiau stretch.

The DCE said that he and the entourage inspected the robbery scene and alerted the police to increase police surveillance along the stretch.

Mr Sabo indicated that he left the police after ensuring that there were enough police to protect the traders travelling on the road,and started the journey to Wechiau, using the Ga-Wechaiu road.

The DCE narrated that at the Chogsie-Kandew Junction, his car was stopped by two men,who were wielding AK47 guns, and directed the driver to move into the bush.

“I asked the driver if he could reverse because the men who were stopping us were quite far ahead.But there were two armed men behind the last vehicle with two others each on the right and left sides of the vehicle respectively, so we had to follow the direction into the bush”, he said.

Mr Sabo said that the robbers led them into the bush within the forest and demanded their phones, laptops, money as well as mobile money codes. The robbers ordered us, numbering about 50, to lay prostrate on the ground.”

The DCE said one of the victims, realising that the robbers who were wielding the bigger arms had left to the road side to bring more victims, he sat on his motorcycle and sped off.

Mr Sabo said:“It was around 1pm that the armed robbers allowed us to go, after taking our money, valuables and motorcycles. I suspect that the victim who escaped would report to the police, adding that the robbers were aware he is the DCE of Wa West.

He said he reported the case to the police at Wechiau upon arrival at Wa.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer(PRO) Inspector Gideon Boateng, stated that the DCE made a report to thepolice and they had commenced investigation into the matter.

The Wa West Area is gradually becoming a hub of armed robbery as the Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Bukari was on Sunday shot by unknown gun men around Bulinga, when he was on his way to a campaign rally at Kangba.

Mr Bukari, who was travelling with three other passengers, sustained three gunshot wounds at his back and was rushed to the Upper West Regional Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

FROM LYDIA DARLINGTON FORDJOUR, WA