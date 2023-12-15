APSONIC, CAF partnership gives new impetus to AFCON 2023

APSONIC, one of the leaders of the motorcycle industry in Africa, has become a sponsor of the African Cup of Nations AFCON 2023.

With this, APSONIC becomes the only motorcycle brand to spon­sor the 34th edition of the largest sporting event in Africa which will take place in Côte d’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

APSONIC, through this partner­ship with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is increas­ingly propelling itself onto the international scene.

According to a statement issued yesterday, it said since its inception, APSONIC had been committed to providing safe, reliable, and inno­vative motorcycles that meet the varied needs of consumers.

“Like a football team constantly looking for innovations on the field to make a difference and win, each APSONIC motorcycle model is designed with advanced engi­neering, ensuring quality exceeding expectations, optimal performance, and an unparalleled driving expe­rience. APSONIC therefore em­bodies the spirit of performance and excellence that drives the 24 qualified teams who will compete in the six stadiums planned for the competition, with the ultimate objective of lifting the Cup on the evening of February 11, 2024,” the statement said.

The statement said “APSON­IC understands that football and motorcycling are essential to a fulfilling life. Both of these are not just leisure activities, but an integral part of daily life. Football tran­scends its status as a simple sport to become a source of identity and community pride, while the motorcycle, with its powerful roar, symbolises personal mobility and adventure.”

“The union between APSON­IC and CAF is not just a business collaboration, but an authentic celebration of African life. AP­SONIC recognises that football and motorcycling are catalysts for social connection, generating posi­tive energy and enabling individual growth,” it said.

It said through its partnership with CAF, the company sought to amplify these two essential aspects of a fulfilling life which represent shared experiences, memorable moments, and links weaving the social web of Africa.

“By supporting sport, APSON­IC helps unite nations and inspire African youth. AFCON 2023 provides an exceptional platform to celebrate sporting excellence and encourage young people to pursue their dreams. As an official sponsor, APSONIC becomes the engine of inspiration, proving that dedication and perseverance can lead to victo­ry,” the statement said,