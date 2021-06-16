Approval of nominee is dependent on number of votes—O.B Amoah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South in the Eastern Region, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has postulated that the approval of a nominee is dependent on the number of votes the person obtains on the floor of the House.

“Threats by the Minority are of no effect since the majority of MPs present in the House and voting, will decide the fate of Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah based on his qualifications and at the end of the day, the majority will decide whether the person should be approved or rejected.

“It does not lie in their bosom, because at the end of the day, it is the numbers which will count and you may encourage all your members to vote in a particular direction but still the majority will decide,” Mr Amoah maintained.

He stated that a reversal of the decision by the NDC to reverse their decision not to debate the approval of Mr Korsah would be appropriate.

“If they choose to reverse what they have done and come in to debate, we are ready, we will debate and then eventually, if they think that because they did not take part, it should not be by consensus, the processes will go on,” Mr Amoah added.

The Majority in Parliament has called the bluff of members of the Minority on the Appointments Committee over threats not to approve the appointment of Mr Korsah as Deputy Minister for Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development.

The Minority boycotted Mr Korsah’s vetting due to the controversy surrounding the outcome and violence that characterised the 2020 parliamentary election in Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region, that led to the death of 2 persons with six injuries.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, was emphatic that his caucus will not approve the appointment of an individual elected through dubious means, which escalated into violence, deaths and injuries. –myjoyonline.com