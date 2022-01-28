Appiatse Support Fund: President donates Gh₵100,000 …towards reconstruction of community – P17

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to make a personal donation of GH₵100,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund established by the government to support victims of last week’s explosion at Appiatse in the Western Region.

The fund was established by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to raise money to rebuild the village and support victims of the explosion.

The accident, which claimed 17 lives and caused injuries to hundreds of people, occurred when a truck carrying explosives for mining detonated after an accident.

The explosion destroyed many houses and several properties.

President made the pledge at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday at a meeting with members of the committee to raise money into the fund to support the victims and rehabilitation of the village.

While commending the members on the committee for their commitment to serve, he appealed to them to make the rebuilding of the Appiatse village their topmost priority.

“This project has to succeed and as always, it has to begin with the money. If there is no money you cannot move on”

“I want to wish you the very best of luck and yes, I, my widow’s mite, have GH₵100,000 that I am donating to the fund” the President said.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, said the committee had already started work and would soon make an official announcement of the fund to the public.

“The level of enthusiasm to give is quite high. I have personally had many calls from people finding out how they can contribute. We are convinced that we will be able to raise sufficient funds for the many projects” she said.

The other members on the Committee are Tetrete Okuamoah Sakyi II, Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Mr Philip Owiredu, the Managing Director of Cal Bank, and Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, Executive Director of the Danquah Institute (DI) and Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Sulemanu Koney.

BY YAW KYEIBY YAW KYEI