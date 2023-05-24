Apologise to fans or… – …NCC tells Alhaji Akambi

The National Chapters Com­mittee (NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak has asked a direc­tor of the club, Alhaji Amadu Moro Brimah, known as Alhaji Akam­bi, to apologise to the club’s fans before their next home game.

This, according to the NCC, was based on the receipt of a voice­mail in which Alhaji Akambi was heard ‘dis­respecting’ the club’s fans and dismissing their concerns over Hearts disappointing 5-1 defeat to Medeama SC on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A statement signed by the NCC National Chairman, Mr Elvis Herman Hesse Jnr, said the NCC believes that it was important for Alhaji Akambi to demonstrate bet­ter judgment as a former leader of the supporters and should rather collaborate with the sup­port­ers and engage them; as­suring them of efforts to rectify the situation at hand rather than the posture he has taken.

The statement also condemned actions by fans involved in verbal attacks on the club’s directors.

The NCC apolo­gised to the fans of the club over the loss to Medeama, noting that “we understand the pain felt by the passionate supporters and acknowledge the frustration expressed due to the team’s per­formance in that par­ticular match and other ones. Undoubtedly, this falls below the high standards expected of Accra Hearts of Oak.”

The NCC, he stated, recently initiated a project aimed at in­creasing fans atten­dance at both home and away matches, but that has suffered sig­nificantly due to the lackluster perfor­mance of the team.

BY RAYMOND ACKUM