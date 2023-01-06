Anyaa Sowutoum MP, Health Authorities Organise Free Health Screening for Constituents

More than 500 residents of Anyaa Sowutoum in the Ga Central Municipality received free medical screening for various health conditions during the yuletide under the auspices of the Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi.

The medical outreach which is one of his many annual events was organised in collaboration with the Municipal Health Directorate, the National Health Insurance Authority with support from Paradise Diagnostic Center, Velocity Salt Lake City and Charity.

The residents were screened of Blood Pressure, Malaria, Hepatitis B, Blood Sugar, eye screening, dental test, physiotherapy and massage.

As part of the exercise, the MP also donated laptops, BP apparatus and desktop to the health directorate to support their work.

The kids of the Constituency were not left out of the excitement as 550 children were treated to face painting, bouncy castles and drinks and snack packages, while being served with danceable tunes.

Dr Adomako Kissi said the exercise formed part of his annual ritual to engage the constituents and interact with them as the year unfolds.

He said it was his vision to ensure that his constituents have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their economic situations.

“This is to offer residents the opportunity to have their health checked on any bordering health issues and get treatment for minor conditions. It is also necessary as children having gone through a hectic year-round school activities, will have the opportunity to socialise and be entertained whilst their parents or care givers received free medical attention,” he added.

The Municipal Health Director for Ga Central Municipal Assembly, Dr Esther Odame Asiedu commended the MP for the exercise and the donation saying it would go a long way to complement their work to provide quality health care service for the people of AnyaaSowutoum.

She indicated that, the most prevalence disease recorded in the municipality at the end of the year was malaria followed by some respiratory diseases such as hypertension, diabetes among others.

She advised the constituents to exercise regularly, watch their diet and visit the health facility to have their health concerns addressed.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the MP for the yearly activity saying the exercise had helped them over the years to know their health statuses for better treatment.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR