Antwi grabs Interplast Invitational Tennis trophy

Master Samuel Antwi emerged winner of the 2022 Interplast Invitational Tennis Tournament played at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club last week.

The week-long tournament brought together professional tennis players across the region to compete in the last tournament to mark the end of the tennis season.

In a thrilling final in the men’s singles, Antwi defeated top ranked player Benjamin Palm 6-1, 6-0 to grab the bragging rights.

Antwi made it to the final by beating Abubakar Yakubu Lea two straight sets in the semi-final and had previously beaten Johnson Acquah 2-6,7-6(6),6-1 at the quarterfinal stage.

In the ladies event, Ms Sisu Tomegah beat Tracy Ampah in a 6-1, 7-5 encounter.

She get to the final after a semi-final defeat of Annette Cruicshank in a 6-3, 6-3 score.

Tournament Coordinator, Mr Peter Annan, told the media that it was a successful tournament, and praised the standard of play at the tournament.

He said “we had very exciting matches throughout the tournament and I was very impressed with the organisation as well.

“Samuel Antwi in a grand style beating Benjamin Palm 6-1, 6-0 in the final was the icing on the cake.”

He said that the year 2022 was an eventful year and expressed gratitude to their partners and sponsors for supporting the development of the sport.