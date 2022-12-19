ANT97 Year Group donates to alma mater

The 1997 year group of the Accra New Town(ANT) Experimental 1 Junior High School(JHS) has donated laptops and other Information and Communications Technology(ICT) equipments to their alma mater.

The items which was worth over GHC26,000 and included three laptops and bags, two Epson projectors, three external hard drives and three computer mouse were aimed at supporting ICT education in the school.

Presenting the items at the Maiden Graduation, Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the school on Wednesday,the President of the ANT97 Year Group, Prince Kudjo Agbomadzi said the gesture which was funded by the Vice President of the group, Benjamin Kofi Quarshie was also advance learning of other subjects at the school.

Mr Agbomadzi who was also the Chairperson for the Speech and Prize-Giving Day “in the era of technological advancements, it is vital for young students to get access to computers and other equipments to facilitate teaching and learning.”

He added that, it was important for the pupils to have practical experience with computers so they could develop their skills and advance in education and other fields of endeavour.

He encouraged other old students to come on board to support the school to raise responsible adults and future leaders.

He expressed appreciation to the Group Chairman of Allied Consortium SA, Mr Quarshie and other members for their support as they looked forward to future contributions to the growth of the school to become one of the best in the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the Director of Education at Ayawaso Central Municipal Directorate, Mr Augustus Owusu-Agyemfrah commended the group for the gesture adding that it would go a long way to improve up the learning of ICT at the school.

He said, “other old students must learn from this gesture and come on board to support their school to raise the next generation of future leaders.”

He urged the Headmaster of the school and staff to ensure that the items remained at the school and were used for the intended purpose.

Mr Owusu-Agyemfrah who was the Guest Speaker for the occasion urged parents to make the education of their wards a priority while challenging the pupils to study, be disciplined and eschew all forms of social vices to become responsible citizens.

He said, the standard of education at the school was on the high and efforts must be made to ensure it was maintained.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Emmanuel Nyavor, said the 1997 Year Group had been instrumental in the growth of the school for the past years and praised them for their efforts.

“They helped connect electricity to the school and donated Personal Protective Equipments(PPEs) worth GHC20,000 the outbreak of COVID-19 two years ago,” he recalled.

He appealed to other old students and local authorities to help renovate their school block as well as provide a proper ICT science laboratory to support his bid to grow the school to become one of the best in the country.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE